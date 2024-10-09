PTM has connection with TTP, Afghan Taliban: govt

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, on Tuesday, claimed that the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) has connections with the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and the Afghan Taliban.

After gathering substantial evidence, a decision was made to impose a ban on PTM. He revealed that PTM was involved in attacks on Pakistani embassies, desecration of the national flag, and Afghanistan nationals were found participating in these incidents.

The federal minister addressed speculations regarding PTM’s outlawed status, stating that it was crucial for the public to understand the reasons behind this decision.

Over the past six months, PTM’s activities had raised concerns, and it was receiving foreign funding to push anti-Pakistan narratives. Attacks on Pakistani diplomatic missions and the involvement of Afghanistan nationals in these activities were also noted.

Tarar emphasised that PTM maintained full ties with both the Afghan Taliban and the TTP. Investigations are ongoing into the funding sources behind the anti-state campaign led by PTM. He also accused the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of maintaining connections with PTM.

The minister clarified that while Pashtuns worldwide are regarded as brothers, associating with terrorist groups under the guise of Pashtun rights, and running campaigns against state institutions, is a grave threat to national integrity. He criticised PTI for its extreme statements and propaganda against state institutions, highlighting how such rhetoric is detrimental to Pakistan.

Tarar also issued a warning to any political party or organisation that engages with PTM, provides funding, or participates in joint activities, stating that strict action would be taken against those supporting an outlawed group. He reiterated that no one would be allowed to undermine Pakistan’s sovereignty.

In addition, the minister pointed out the recent improvements in Pakistan’s economy, noting that inflation had decreased significantly from 32 per cent to 6.9 per cent, foreign exchange reserves had increased, and the IT sector was flourishing. He expressed the government’s commitment to ensuring that Pakistan continues on the path to development and stability.

He also criticised PTI’s boycott of the All-Parties Conference (APC) on the Palestine issue, organised by the government, accusing them of prioritising personal interests over national and international humanitarian causes.

