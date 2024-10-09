LHC issues order on ‘enhanced rates of WHT on late filers’

ISLAMABAD: Lahore High Court (LHC) has declared that the enhanced rates of withholding tax on late filers of income tax returns would not be applicable on transactions/ returns/ assessments completed prior to the promulgation of the Finance Act 2024.

In this regard, the LHC has issued an order on a petition filed by Defence Housing Authority.

LHC order said that the writ petition seeks a declaration from this court to the effect that the amendments made in section 100BA read with Rule 1-A of the Tenth Schedule introduced in the Income Tax Ordinance 2001 through Finance Act 2024 are prospective in nature.

The writ petition has been allowed and it is declared that rule 1-A and its proviso do not have any retrospective operation and that these provisions shall have no effect on the transactions/ returns/ assessments concluded and completed prior to the promulgation of the Finance Act 2024, LHC added.

