AGL 38.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.57%)
AIRLINK 143.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.14%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (4.01%)
CNERGY 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.23%)
DCL 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
DFML 46.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 80.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.48%)
FCCL 27.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.66%)
FFBL 55.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.91%)
FFL 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.7%)
HUBC 113.13 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (1.9%)
HUMNL 11.57 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.31%)
KEL 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.51%)
KOSM 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.4%)
MLCF 34.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.71%)
NBP 64.00 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (4.32%)
OGDC 172.90 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.58%)
PAEL 25.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.16%)
PIBTL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
PPL 129.62 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (1.62%)
PRL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-5.39%)
PTC 12.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 57.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.41%)
TOMCL 35.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.01%)
TPLP 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.16%)
TREET 13.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 47.29 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.51%)
UNITY 26.14 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 9,166 Increased By 72.1 (0.79%)
BR30 27,558 Increased By 239.7 (0.88%)
KSE100 86,138 Increased By 474.3 (0.55%)
KSE30 27,429 Decreased By -12.5 (-0.05%)
Oct 09, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-10-09

LHC issues order on ‘enhanced rates of WHT on late filers’

Sohail Sarfraz Published 09 Oct, 2024 06:26am

ISLAMABAD: Lahore High Court (LHC) has declared that the enhanced rates of withholding tax on late filers of income tax returns would not be applicable on transactions/ returns/ assessments completed prior to the promulgation of the Finance Act 2024.

In this regard, the LHC has issued an order on a petition filed by Defence Housing Authority.

LHC order said that the writ petition seeks a declaration from this court to the effect that the amendments made in section 100BA read with Rule 1-A of the Tenth Schedule introduced in the Income Tax Ordinance 2001 through Finance Act 2024 are prospective in nature.

The writ petition has been allowed and it is declared that rule 1-A and its proviso do not have any retrospective operation and that these provisions shall have no effect on the transactions/ returns/ assessments concluded and completed prior to the promulgation of the Finance Act 2024, LHC added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

LHC WHT

Comments

200 characters

LHC issues order on ‘enhanced rates of WHT on late filers’

Strike and strife cost economy Rs190bn a day: minister

Remittances: Two incentives available to banks and ECs now

Chinese delegation visits SIFC

Govt debt hits all-time high of Rs70.36trn by Aug-end

Aurangzeb tells foreign investors: ‘Govt focused on ensuring structural reforms’

Heavy investment expected in ‘Pakistan Sovereign Wealth Fund’

NPMC notes significant decline in inflation

Conditional export of sugar allowed

World Bank pledges $2bn to help govt respond to 2022 floods

Palestine, Lebanon: Cabinet approves establishment of PM’s Relief Fund

Read more stories