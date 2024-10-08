AGL 38.99 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
BR Research

Startups funding reviving?

Published 08 Oct, 2024

After the boom in venture capital (VC) funding, the local startup scene entered a “funding winter,” with 2023 being a particularly slow year. Globally, VC funding took a significant hit in 2022, a downturn that persisted into 2023 and early 2024. This decline was primarily driven by global economic challenges, including rising inflation, increasing interest rates, and cautious investor sentiment. Key regions like North America and Asia experienced sharp drops in funding—30 percent and 73.2 percent, respectively, between 2022 and 2023. Although some areas, like India, demonstrated resilience, the global funding slowdown continued to impact startup ecosystems throughout the first half of 2024.

In Pakistan, startup funding dropped by over 90 percent during the first half of 2024. The global tech sector, particularly in North America, has been dealing with issues like rightsizing, layoffs, and industry consolidation, and these challenges have reverberated globally, contributing to funding shortages in Pakistan’s startup sector. Pakistani tech startups and entrepreneurs, already grappling with political uncertainty, economic volatility, and regulatory obstacles, are now further strained by the global funding crunch. In the first quarter of 2024 (January-March), fundraising activity reached a historic low, with no deals or funding recorded.

However, what seemed to be the worst year for startups has shown signs of improvement. According to Invest2Innovate’s (i2i) recent newsletter, the funding drought may be easing, as September saw a modest uptick with two deals closed despite the ongoing market challenges. Both disclosed and undisclosed funding came from local investors. Overall, Q3 2024 saw a fivefold quarter-on-quarter increase in funding, with four deals finalized, indicating potential growth in sectors like tech.

In contrast, Bangladesh’s investors remain active, fueling growth in sectors like fintech, e-commerce, and health tech, even though the pace of startup funding in 2024 has slowed. Meanwhile, India’s startup ecosystem is experiencing a resurgence, raising $50 billion in 2024, driven by growth in fintech, health tech, and AI.

