LESCO’s crackdown against power thieves continues

Recorder Report Published 08 Oct, 2024 06:46am

LAHORE: The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has launched crackdown on power thieves and 135,000 suspects involved in power theft have been identified in 372 days.

Accordingly, 130,216 cases were registered against suspects out of whom 42,188 were arrested. Breakdown of connections against whom cases were registered included 129,560 domestic connections, 4,219 commercial connections, 283 industrial connections, and 1,338 agricultural connections. All the connections have been disconnected with 147,191,907 units detected costing Rs5.3 billion.

The LESCO's operation aims to curb power theft, reduce losses, and ensure equitable distribution of electricity.

