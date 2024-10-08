KATI greets Qandhari for STEVTA board member nomination

KARACHI: The Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) has extended warm congratulations to its former president, Johar Qandhari, on his recent nomination as a board member of the Sindh Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (STEVTA) by the Sindh government.

This significant appointment recognizes Johar Qandhari’s years of service and contributions to the business and industrial community.

In addition to Johar Qandhari’s nomination, former KATI chairman Ehtesham Uuddin has been appointed as the Chairman of the Korangi Vocational Training Institute, a key organization under STEVTA-IMC. This institute played a vital role in providing technical and vocational training to the youth in the Korangi industrial area, equipping them with the skills necessary to contribute effectively to the industry and economy.

KATI President Junaid Naqi expressed deep appreciation for the appointments of Johar Qandhari, Ehteshamuddin, Nighat Awan, Wajid Hussain, and Tariq Hussain.

These individuals were appointed to the Korangi Vocational Training Institute, further demonstrating the trust placed in KATI by the Sindh government for contributing to the development of vocational and technical education in the province.

Junaid Naqi emphasized that Johar Qandhari and Ehteshamuddin are exemplary figures in the industrial and entrepreneurial sectors.

He noted that the leadership of Johar Qandhari as a board member of STEVTA and Ehtesham Uddin as Chairman of STEVTA-IMC will strengthen the links between the industrial sector and technical education in Sindh. Additionally, he expressed confidence in the contributions of Nighat Awan, Wajid Hussain, and Tariq Hussain in their roles as members of the Korangi Vocational Training Institute.

He highlighted that skilled manpower is the backbone of economic development and urged for collective efforts to ensure a bright future for the youth by encouraging them to pursue entrepreneurial ventures.

Naqi added that under the leadership of Ehtesham Uddin, the Korangi Vocational Training Institute is expected to grow significantly, meeting the rising demands of the industry.

Naqi also underscored the need to promote technical training to develop the private sector and highlighted the importance of skill development to make Pakistan competitive at both the regional and international levels.

He expressed optimism that these appointments will result in a stronger connection between the industrial sector and technical education, enabling vocational training centers across Sindh to produce highly skilled workers capable of meeting future challenges.

Under the leadership of Ehtesham Uddin, and with the contributions of other skilled members, KATI looks forward to making significant strides in improving vocational training, ensuring that it meets the needs of modern industries and contributes to Pakistan’s economic development.

