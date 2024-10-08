Hamas shattered the dreams of those who recognise Israel: JI

ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said on Monday that Hamas shattered the dreams of those who recognise Israel.

Addressing at a gathering here to mark the one-year anniversary since Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza which has killed nearly 42,000 men, women and children so far, he said that the day of solidarity with Gaza is being celebrated, with the entire Pakistan taking to the streets.

He said that the United States and some other countries were supporting Israel, while the rulers of Muslim countries remain asleep and are afraid to speak out about Gaza.

He further noted that Jamaat-e-Islami has engaged with both the government and the opposition. He noted that following the JI's proposal, "Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif convened an all-party conference for solidarity with Gaza, which nearly all political parties are attending".

"Hamas, through its sacrifices, has shattered the dreams of those recognising Israel," JI chief asserted.

Hafiz Naeem said that "Palestine has been fighting since 1948, and millions have been martyred— something that seems invisible to many". He challenged the "peace advocates", asking why they fail to see the massacre of children.

He further stated that to date, the United States has provided Israel with $310 billion in weapons. India, Israel, and the United States are collectively perpetrating atrocities in Gaza. "There is ongoing competition among European countries to provide maximum support to Israel; these nations are the sponsors of Israeli terrorism".

"The true face of America was revealed when it dropped atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, and this continues to be the case," the JI amir maintained.

