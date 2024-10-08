AGL 38.99 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
Pakistan Print 2024-10-08

IT & Telecommunication Ministry: Contract appointment of two senior officers extended

Published 08 Oct, 2024

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has approved extension in contract appointment of two senior officers of the Information Technology and Telecommunication Ministry.

The Establishment Divisions issued a notification which stated that the prime minister has approved extension in contract appointment of Hafiz Javed Ahmed, Director (ITS & DS), MP-HI Scale, Information Technology and Telecommunication Division, for a period of six months as per terms and conditions laid down in Management Position Scales Policy, 2020, w.e.f. 13-08-2024.

According to another notification, the prime minister has approved extension in contract appointment of Imran Masood, Director (Consultancy & Advisory), MP-III Scale, Information Technology and Telecommunication Division, for a period of six months as per terms and conditions laid down in Management Position Scales Policy, 2020, w.e.f. 16-08-2024.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Federal Government MOITT Establishment Division IT ministry

