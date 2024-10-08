Govt resolves to punish Majeed Brigade

ISLAMABAD: Describing the incident of terrorism near Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport as an attack on Pakistan-China friendship, the Foreign Office said on Monday that Pakistan and China would jointly work to bring perpetrators of the crime to justice.

Giving a briefing to the media, FO spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said that the government would not spare all those responsible for the gruesome attack, including the Majeed Brigade.

“We express our sympathies and offer condolences to the families of those, including two Chinese engineers, who lost their lives in the incident. We also pray for the speedy recovery of the injured,” she said, and added, “The country’s security and law-enforcement agencies will leave no stone unturned to take not only the terrorists to the task but also their facilitators.” “The Foreign Office is in constant touch with the Chinese embassy in Pakistan.”

Mumtaz said that both Pakistan and China are time-tested friends and their friendship is as firm as a rock. “Pakistan renews its unwavering commitment to provide security to the Chinese nationals working on different projects,” she said.

The FO spokesperson strongly condemned the heinous terrorist attack near Karachi airport took place on Sunday night killing two Chinese engineers and injuring another, and assured to bring the perpetrators to justice. “This deplorable act of terrorism is an attack not only on Pakistan but also on the enduring friendship between Pakistan and China…We remain resolute in bringing to justice those responsible for this cowardly attack, including the Majeed Brigade,” she added.