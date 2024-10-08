AIRLINK 143.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.27%)
BOP 5.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
DCL 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.43%)
DFML 45.30 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.27%)
DGKC 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.16%)
FCCL 28.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.54%)
FFBL 53.50 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.32%)
FFL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.58%)
HUBC 114.50 Decreased By ▼ -7.32 (-6.01%)
HUMNL 11.43 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (4.29%)
KEL 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.8%)
KOSM 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.08%)
MLCF 35.10 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.98%)
NBP 59.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.17%)
OGDC 170.90 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (0.99%)
PAEL 25.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PPL 128.65 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (0.9%)
PRL 24.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.44%)
PTC 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
SEARL 55.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.41%)
TELE 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
TOMCL 35.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.11%)
TPLP 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.43%)
TREET 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.15%)
TRG 45.98 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.35%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,990 Increased By 9.8 (0.11%)
BR30 27,309 Decreased By -111.1 (-0.41%)
KSE100 84,979 Increased By 68.9 (0.08%)
KSE30 27,209 Increased By 11.6 (0.04%)
Oct 08, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-10-08

Arabian Sea: NEOC issues cyclone alert

Press Release Published 08 Oct, 2024 06:59am

ISLAMABAD: The National Emergencies Operation Centre (NEOC) has issued an early alert regarding a developing low-pressure system in the Arabian Sea, which has the potential to transform into a tropical storm.

The system is currently positioned near the Lakshadweep Valley and is expected to move northwestward. Early forecasts suggest the possibility of landfall along the Pakistani coastline in the third week of October 2024, depending on its trajectory and intensity.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

cyclone weather forecast Arabian Sea pakistan weather NEOC cyclone alert

Comments

200 characters

Arabian Sea: NEOC issues cyclone alert

CPEC power projects: All set to ink $16bn debt re-profiling pacts during Li’s visit

Working group to be formed to project country’s stance globally

CCP grants approval: PSPC acquires 100pc equity stakes in NSPC

Telecom services deteriorate as CMOs meet KPIs partially

SHC asks FBR to withdraw recovery notices issued to SOEs

Ministry seeks proposals from REAP with a view to achieving export target

Gang exploits dormant taxpayer identities to commit Rs81bn fraud

Constitutional violations by judges demand accountability: CJP

Chinese diplomatic mission launches emergency plan

Govt resolves to punish Majeed Brigade

Read more stories