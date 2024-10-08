Arabian Sea: NEOC issues cyclone alert

ISLAMABAD: The National Emergencies Operation Centre (NEOC) has issued an early alert regarding a developing low-pressure system in the Arabian Sea, which has the potential to transform into a tropical storm.

The system is currently positioned near the Lakshadweep Valley and is expected to move northwestward. Early forecasts suggest the possibility of landfall along the Pakistani coastline in the third week of October 2024, depending on its trajectory and intensity.

