Punjab bans all visits to IK in Adiala Jail until 18th

RAWALPIND: All visits to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former prime minister Imran Khan, including those from party leaders, lawyers, and family members, have been banned at Adiala Jail until October 18.

According to jail sources, this restriction has been imposed due to security reasons.

Citing security reasons for the ban which is to remain in place till October 18, the sources added that Khan will not be allowed to meet party leaders, lawyers and family during this time.

Prison sources attribute the prohibition on meetings — including those involving common prisoners — to security concerns. This measure aims to bolster the facility’s security in light of the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit scheduled in neighboring Islamabad from October 15 to 16.

Meanwhile, the provincial government has sent a letter to Rawalpindi’s district administration and the jail authorities which also provisions directions for additional security measures to be taken by the latter.

The letter, issued by the Punjab Home Department, attributes the security concerns to the threat alert issued by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on October 6 and calls for strict security arrangements and preventive measures to deal with any untoward incident.