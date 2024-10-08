AIRLINK 143.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.27%)
Pakistan Print 2024-10-08

Release of confiscated goods: PCA South summons CEOs of KICT, QICT

Recorder Report Published 08 Oct, 2024 06:46am

KARACHI: The Directorate of Post Clearance Audit (PCA), South has summoned CEOs of Karachi International Container Terminal (KICT) and Qasim International Container Terminal (QICT) against the illegal release of confiscated goods worth around Rs. 83 million.

According to the details, both CEOs - KICT and QICT have been directed to appear before the investigation officer on October 9, 2024, at 11:00 AM at the Directorate of PCA, South along with all the relevant record documents about the illegal release of confiscated goods worth around Rs. 83 million.

“Failure to join investigation and concealment of case evidence will render you liable for action in terms of section 26A and 156(1) of the Customs Act, 1969, the PCA warned the CEOs of QICT and KICT.

It is worth mentioning that the PCA caught this fraud where valuable machine parts, cutting-edge electronics, industrial aluminium sheets, and others vanished, allegedly in connivance with the port and customs authorities from KICT and QICT.

The goods worth around Rs. 83 million in three import GDs were confiscated by adjudicating authorities, who offered all three accused importers an option to redeem the goods upon payment of a redemption fine totalling Rs. 28 million.

However, the accused importers fraudulently obtained possession of the confiscated goods without settling the fines, effectively stealing government property from the ports, allegedly in connivance with the QICT, KICT, and customs authorities.

The case has raised serious concerns about the security at QICT & KICT. Meanwhile, official sources were confident that the scope of this intricate scam can be much wider and this could be just the tip of the iceberg.

Now, the PCA has expedited its investigation and summoned CEOs of QICT and KICT against the illegal release of confiscated goods worth around Rs. 83 million, and directed them to appear before the investigation officer on October 9, 2024.

And if they fail to appear before the investigation officer or conceal the facts/ evidence of the case, action will be taken against them in terms of section 26A and 156(1) of the Customs Act, 1969, officials said.

