Pakistan Print 2024-10-07

Teacher’s Day marked at St. Patrick’s High School

Published 07 Oct, 2024

KARACHI: St. Patrick’s High School organized a memorable Teacher’s Day celebration, reflecting the school management’s commitment to honoring and appreciating its educators. The event was filled with activities that brought together teachers and staff in an atmosphere of gratitude and joy.

The day’s festivities kicked off with a friendly cricket match among the teachers, creating an exciting and energetic environment. This engaging match not only highlighted the camaraderie among the staff but also showcased the school’s emphasis on teamwork, sportsmanship, and community spirit.

