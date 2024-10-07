AGL 38.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.57%)
Pakistan Print 2024-10-07

Constitutional amendments: Dar meets Fazl, seeks support

Recorder Report Published 07 Oct, 2024 06:48am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Government has once again reached out to Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) seeking its support over the controversial constitutional amendments that allegedly aims to clip the powers of the Supreme Court with the formation of a parallel constitutional court.

In this regard, a government delegation led by Ishaq Dar visited the residence of JUI-F Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman on Sunday. The delegation included Khawaja Saad Rafique, Nayyar Bukhari, Naveed Qamar and Sherry Rehman.

The JUI-F side included Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Salahuddin Ayubi and Aslam Ghauri.

A statement issued after the meeting said the political situation in the country was discussed in the meeting. However, unofficial reports suggested that Dar pressed for Maulana’s support to the constitutional amendment. Reportedly, the JUI-F chief asked Dar to defer the constitutional amendment bill till the retirement of outgoing Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa who is retiring on the 25th of this month.

Moreover, the JUI-F chief conveyed to the visiting delegation that his party would not make any commitment to the government without reviewing the entire written draft of the constitutional amendment bill, it is learnt.

