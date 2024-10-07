5000 candidates appear in entrance exam organised by MHIT

PESHAWAR: Around 5000 aspiring students appeared in an entrance exam organized by Mohsin and Huma Mass IT Training Institute (MHIT) for provision of free, advanced IT courses aimed at empowering youth by equipping them with latest technological skills.

The entrance exam was held here on Sunday at Qayyum Stadium and students from Peshawar and its adjoining districts appeared for selection in different IT courses.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Aziz Jan Trust, Afan Aziz welcomed students and guests. Lead Manager Saylani Mass IT Programme, Wajid Ullah was also present on the occasion.

Among 5000 students about 1200 to 1500 were female, shared Aqleem Orakzai, head of MHIT. A total of 1273 students have availed the opportunity of learning different courses from MHIT.

On this occasion certificates were also issued to around 200 students of the last batch who secured jobs, internships and freelancing after getting training in different courses from MHIT including graphic, video editing and other courses.

