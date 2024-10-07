56 Pakistani prisoners return home from Sri Lanka

ISLAMABAD: 56 Pakistanis imprisoned in Sri Lanka returned home on Sunday, said an official statement. A chartered flight has left for Sri Lanka to bring the Pakistani prisoners back, the statement added.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi had been in communication with Sri Lankan authorities for the past three months to facilitate the return of Pakistanis, the statement said.

Privatisation Minister Aleem Khan has announced that he will bear all the expenses of the repatriation of Pakistani prisoners from Sri Lanka, added the press release.

The Interior minister has expressed his gratitude to the Sri Lankan government and Sri Lankan high commissioner for their support in this matter, according to the statement.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024