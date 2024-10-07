Oct 07, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-10-07

PTI lawyers’ wing moves PHC for Gandapur’s recovery

NNI Published 07 Oct, 2024 07:50am

PESHAWAR: PTI lawyers wing moved the Peshawar High Court (PHC) for the recovery of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

Alam Khan Adeenzai Advocate stated that a petition had been prepared for the chief minister’s recovery, and it would be filed once the high court staff arrives.

Advocate General Shah Faisal Utmankhel said that contact has been made with the Registrar of Peshawar High Court, and a request has been made for a hearing today. It is hoped that the chief justice will form a special bench, he added.

Ali Amin Gandapur Peshawar High Court PTI lawyers

Comments

200 characters

PTI lawyers’ wing moves PHC for Gandapur’s recovery

PM says no one will be allowed to harm economy

PM directs including DBHP in CPEC

300MW Thar coal project: PPIB urges KE to expedite feasibility, other studies

Many filed income tax returns thru ‘FTO desk’

D-Chowk protest: Roads reopened, mobile, internet services restored

Pashtun Tahafuz Movement banned

Reducing power tariff top priority: Awais

14 business categories: FTO issues notice to FBR on compulsory integration

SHC rejects FIR quashing plea of a battery co

Prices of kitchen items remain high

Read more stories