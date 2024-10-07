PTI lawyers’ wing moves PHC for Gandapur’s recovery

PESHAWAR: PTI lawyers wing moved the Peshawar High Court (PHC) for the recovery of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

Alam Khan Adeenzai Advocate stated that a petition had been prepared for the chief minister’s recovery, and it would be filed once the high court staff arrives.

Advocate General Shah Faisal Utmankhel said that contact has been made with the Registrar of Peshawar High Court, and a request has been made for a hearing today. It is hoped that the chief justice will form a special bench, he added.