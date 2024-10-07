PTI issues 24-hour ultimatum to govt for ‘recovery’ of Gandapur

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has condemned the alleged arrest of KP Chief Minister Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur and given a 24-hour deadline to federal government for his ‘recovery’.

This was announced by the member of the PTI’s political committee and former Speaker National Assembly, Asad Qaiser while addressing a press conference here along with Sher Ali Arbab and Shandana Gulzar MNAs at the KP Assembly on Sunday.

In wake of the new developments, PTI has also decided keep itself away from the legislative process of the proposed constitutional amendments and to boycott the proceedings of both Senate and National Assembly.

Asad Qaiser said that the manner adopted in ‘arrest’ of the Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has no precedent. He strongly condemned conducting raids and ransacking and arrests from KP House Islamabad.

He said that the political committee after reviewing the situation has given a 24-hour deadline to the federal government and agencies to recover the Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and in case of failure the party will stage a countrywide protest.

Qaiser said that the federal government is taking all such negative steps for adopting the proposed amendments. We had said in unequivocal terms that the government should tell us its agenda, he said, adding that instead of becoming party to any hasty process of the constitutional amendments, we have decided to boycott of all proceedings of the parliament including standing committees till settlement of the issue.

He said that through conducting raid on KP House in Islamabad, the federal government has committed the contempt of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said that the ruthless ransacking inside KP House has no precedent and have decided to preserve it in the same conditions, so in future it could be shown to the visiting students of schools.

He said that PTI does not wants anarchy, but, it is a movement for human freedom and if we failed in it then in future no one will respect the fundamental human rights. “What kind of justice it is when a political party is denied its right to protest, and even not allowed to hold public meeting,” he added.

Meanwhile, hundreds of PTI workers entered the provincial assembly and chanted slogans in favour of the incarcerated party founder Imran Khan. On one occasion, Sohail Afridi, a special assistant to KP CM stood up in centre of the house and chanted slogans which were also reciprocated by the party workers sitting in the visitors’ galleries. They also chanted slogans against Chief Minister Punjab Marriyum Nawaz, President PML-N Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Talking to media in his chamber, the leader of opposition in KP Assembly, Dr Ibadullah Khan dispelled the impression of the detainment of the KP Chief Minister and said that the later has went somewhere with his own sweet well and will resurface with his own consent.

He said that he will soon release a video of the chief minister that with whom he was yesterday and was having pastries. He said that convening assembly proceedings on the weekly off day is unconstitutional and not understandable.

