Gulf markets fall

DUBAI: Most stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Sunday on concerns that rising geopolitical tensions will lead to wider conflict in the region, with the Saudi index hitting its lowest in nearly a month.

Israeli air attacks battered Beirut’s southern suburbs overnight and early on Sunday, the most intense bombardment of the Lebanese capital since Israel sharply escalated its campaign against Iran-backed group Hezbollah last month.

On Friday, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei appeared in public for the first time since his country launched the missile attack. He called for more anti-Israel struggle.