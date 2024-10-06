AGL 38.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.57%)
AIRLINK 142.98 Increased By ▲ 7.98 (5.91%)
BOP 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
DCL 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.4%)
DFML 44.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
DGKC 76.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.49%)
FCCL 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
FFBL 52.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.83%)
FFL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
HUBC 125.51 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (1.38%)
HUMNL 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
KEL 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
KOSM 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.87%)
MLCF 34.75 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.12%)
NBP 58.71 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.38%)
OGDC 154.50 Increased By ▲ 4.55 (3.03%)
PAEL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.82%)
PIBTL 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.37%)
PPL 118.31 Increased By ▲ 6.66 (5.97%)
PRL 24.38 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.01%)
PTC 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
SEARL 56.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.56%)
TELE 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
TOMCL 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
TPLP 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
TREET 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.27%)
TRG 46.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.28%)
UNITY 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,822 Increased By 86.7 (0.99%)
BR30 26,723 Increased By 466.7 (1.78%)
KSE100 83,532 Increased By 810.2 (0.98%)
KSE30 26,710 Increased By 328 (1.24%)
Oct 06, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Editorials Print 2024-10-06

Media under pressure in US

Published 06 Oct, 2024 02:44am

EDITORIAL: With the right to freedom of expression protected by the First Amendment to its constitution once the US was considered as the citadel of media freedoms, but no longer. In its recently published report entitled “On Edge: What the US Election Could Mean for Journalists and Global Press Freedom”, the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) notes that “members of the media face a slew of threats, including violence, online harassment, legal challenges, and attacks by police”, which could coalesce to undermine press freedom.

This has been compounded by a disturbing rise in online harassment, especially against women and journalists of colour and those who belong to religious or ethnic minorities – read Muslims. As of September 2024, points out the report, assaults on journalists in the country in relation to their work had increased by more than 50 percent compared to the year before – from 45 to 68 assaults – most likely linked to Israel’s war on Gaza.

The environment being as fraught as it is, at risk is not only media freedom but also the public’s right to be informed. Skeptics may argue that that right is routinely compromised when people consume biased information purveyed by various media outlet. The other side of the argument is that whether mainstream or social media all are known to favour liberal or conservative politics and aligned social issue; so do most of the consumers of news and view in making their choices about following one or the other publication or TV network. The problem arises when journalists face threats of violence or harassment from individuals as well as influential pressure groups. They can get into trouble even for expressing private views on social media, as seen in the case of CNN anchor Jim Clancy back in 2015. He was forced to resign after 34 years for getting involved in a Twitter debate with pro-Israeli activists – ‘Hasbara’ – over the attack on French magazine Charlie Hebdo for its mocking of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) of Islam. There may have been other such cases, though low profile, of reporters and commentators losing their jobs or taking unpleasant consequences for stepping on the wrong side of special interest groups that seek to influence print and electronic media.

The CJP rightly blames the Donald Trump’s presidency for creating a hostile media climate, which it says, has left a legacy that poses great risks to media inside and outside the country. Nonetheless, it makes no mention of the restrictions the Biden administration has placed on the public’s right to access alternative sources of information by banning Russian news outlets, including RT, Sputnik, Rossiya Segodnya and TV – Novosti, accusing them of marketing Moscow’s propaganda – its version of the war in Ukraine. Following suit Meta, the parent company of Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram, has also barred Russian media from its platforms. This amounts to repression of other opinion in clear breach of the people’s right to know. Those who made the effort to tune into them surely could distinguish fact from fiction or spin. It should also be a matter of concern to media watchdogs in the US and other Western countries.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

US election CPJ journalists

Comments

200 characters

Media under pressure in US

Indicators showing positive growth, says Jam

World Bank rates $400m education project as satisfactory

Islamabad at standstill

PTI retracts CM Ali Amin Gandapur’s arrest claim

Over dozen PTI lawyers held for violating Section 144

SCO summit: Punjab govt also deploys army

Karachi set to receive Rs218bn this year: CM

Israel military official says ‘preparing response’ to Iran attack

1,320 MW coal plant: PQEPC threatens to halt operations

North Waziristan encounter: Lt-Col, four other soldiers embrace martyrdom

Read more stories