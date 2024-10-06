AGL 38.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.57%)
AIRLINK 142.98 Increased By ▲ 7.98 (5.91%)
BOP 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
DCL 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.4%)
DFML 44.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
DGKC 76.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.49%)
FCCL 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
FFBL 52.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.83%)
FFL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
HUBC 125.51 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (1.38%)
HUMNL 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
KEL 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
KOSM 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.87%)
MLCF 34.75 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.12%)
NBP 58.71 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.38%)
OGDC 154.50 Increased By ▲ 4.55 (3.03%)
PAEL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.82%)
PIBTL 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.37%)
PPL 118.31 Increased By ▲ 6.66 (5.97%)
PRL 24.38 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.01%)
PTC 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
SEARL 56.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.56%)
TELE 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
TOMCL 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
TPLP 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
TREET 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.27%)
TRG 46.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.28%)
UNITY 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,822 Increased By 86.7 (0.99%)
BR30 26,723 Increased By 466.7 (1.78%)
KSE100 83,532 Increased By 810.2 (0.98%)
KSE30 26,710 Increased By 328 (1.24%)
Oct 06, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-10-06

Landowners to get adjustment in land acquisition compensation

Hamid Waleed Published 06 Oct, 2024 02:44am

LAHORE: In a significant development, the landowners have got adjusted compensation for land acquired for public purpose.

Initially, the compensation was increased from Rs95,000 to Rs120,000 per acre which was challenged by the land owners. They maintained that compensation should consider market and potential value. They further contended that the relevant company didn’t inflate property value prior to leasing and usage, and the compulsory charges were reduced from 25% to 15% of market value. Also, no additional compensation was made due to legislative changes.

The company, on the other hand? maintained that the application of the capitalization method for land valuation should involve an appropriate multiplier, typically not exceeding annual rental value of ten years, also that the land has been acquired for a public purpose, as stated in the notifications. Therefore, the appellant is liable to pay 15% and not 25% of the market value of the acquired property, as compulsory charges. The company was also of the view that it is entitled to refund or adjustment of the rents paid to the landowners from the date of the notification issued till the date of the Award.

The relevant forum pointed out that main thrust of the company challenging the criteria for determination of compensation to be awarded for acquisition of the acquired-property was that the same could not be hinged on a 20-yea? multiplier of the

annual rent paid for the acquired-property.

While contesting the validity of such a long period, the company proposed 10-year multiplier of the annual rent paid for the acquired-property. But the forum noted that the company itself leased and used the acquired-property before it was acquired. Since the company negotiated and set the rent, the possibility for manipulation of the potential value of the demised property would be minimal. Furthermore, the time period that had lapsed between the issuance of acquisition notification and the passing of the Award in respect of the acquired-property that was already leased by the appellant-company does not render the amount of compensation adjudged to be unreasonable.

Even otherwise, it is by now settled that the compensation for the property being acquired must not only be based on its market value but also the potential value thereof. Therefore, it declared that compensation should consider market and potential value.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

land acquisition

Comments

200 characters

Landowners to get adjustment in land acquisition compensation

Indicators showing positive growth, says Jam

World Bank rates $400m education project as satisfactory

Islamabad at standstill

PTI retracts CM Ali Amin Gandapur’s arrest claim

Over dozen PTI lawyers held for violating Section 144

SCO summit: Punjab govt also deploys army

Karachi set to receive Rs218bn this year: CM

Israel military official says ‘preparing response’ to Iran attack

1,320 MW coal plant: PQEPC threatens to halt operations

North Waziristan encounter: Lt-Col, four other soldiers embrace martyrdom

Read more stories