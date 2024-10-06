Maryam pays tribute to teachers

LAHORE: Labelling the teachers as the real architects of a society, Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif said on Saturday that spreading the light of knowledge and educating the young generation is a sacred duty.

“A teacher is like a lamp that spreads the light of knowledge in the darkness of ignorance. A teacher gives a new dimension to human minds through knowledge and arts,” the CM said, adding: ”Teachers who teach with hard work and dedication are real heroes. Teachers not only teach but impart the art of turning dreams into reality.”

She said: We acknowledge the greatness and role of teachers, and are committed to their welfare.

