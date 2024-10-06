Crime rate on the decline, IGP tells businesspeople

KARACHI: Ghulam Nabi Memon, IG Sindh Police, informed business community that crime is on the decline in the city as fatal or injury-related street crimes or robberies have come down from 2.5 per day on an average in January 2024 to less than 1 in September 2024.

He has invited President FPCCI and his delegation to the police headquarters to present them the statistics on crimes; technology adoption measures and avenues for cooperation between police and business community.

Atif Ikram Sheikh, President FPCCI, has apprised that Ghulam Nabi Memon, Inspector General of the Sindh Police, has agreed to the principled demand of FPCCI to nominate a focal person from business community over law & order; in order to facilitate and protect economic activities and investments in the province.

Ghulam Nabi Memon paid a detailed visit to FPCCI – along with top officers of the force. The purpose of the engagement was to forge the liaison with the business community; give them the a sense of security and answer their apprehensions vis-à-vis law & order.

Atif Ikram Sheikh demanded that safe city project for Karachi needs to be expedited to address the burning issue of street crimes and bring Karachi at par with other economically-significant cities of the world; where domestic and international investors feel secure to establish industries.

Saquib Fayyaz Magoon, SVP FPCCI, maintained that Karachi, as a matter of fact, is safer than many other cities of the world; but, it is unfortunately a victim of negative publicity. Therefore, he proposed, Sindh Police and FPCCI should jointly organize a seminar to project the soft, business-friendly and progressive face of the city to the world.

Mian Zahid Hussain, Chairman of FPCCI’s Policy Advisory Board (FPCCI-PAB), informed that FPCCI is conducting research on district economies of all major districts; aimed at exploring the economic, investment, commercial and export potential of the same.

He proposed that the Sindh Police can connect an officer of the force in each district with FPCCI-PAB to help carry out the research.

Ahmed Chinoy, former CPLC Chief, elaborated that the police constables discharge their duties without proper protective gear, transportation facilities and other basic human necessities; hence, it is unfair and impractical to expect them to demonstrate their top performance in those circumstances. They should be treated at par with other agencies to enable them fight the crime with their full capabilities and functionalities of modern law enforcement, he added.

Khalid Tawab, former SVP FPCCI, highlighted that Citizen POolice Liaison Committee (CPLC) is not as active like it has been or it should be. Additionally, the restriction on Chinese investors to have a bullet-proof vehicle before leaving the city causes delays as the same are not readily available in the required numbers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024