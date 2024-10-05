AGL 38.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.57%)
AIRLINK 142.98 Increased By ▲ 7.98 (5.91%)
BOP 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
DCL 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.4%)
DFML 44.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
DGKC 76.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.49%)
FCCL 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
FFBL 52.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.83%)
FFL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
HUBC 125.51 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (1.38%)
HUMNL 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
KEL 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
KOSM 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.87%)
MLCF 34.75 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.12%)
NBP 58.71 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.38%)
OGDC 154.50 Increased By ▲ 4.55 (3.03%)
PAEL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.82%)
PIBTL 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.37%)
PPL 118.31 Increased By ▲ 6.66 (5.97%)
PRL 24.38 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.01%)
PTC 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
SEARL 56.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.56%)
TELE 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
TOMCL 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
TPLP 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
TREET 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.27%)
TRG 46.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.28%)
UNITY 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,822 Increased By 86.7 (0.99%)
BR30 26,723 Increased By 466.7 (1.78%)
KSE100 83,532 Increased By 810.2 (0.98%)
KSE30 26,710 Increased By 328 (1.24%)
Oct 05, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Six soldiers martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists in North Waziristan

  • ISPR says two khawarij killed in an IBO in Charbagh, Swat District
BR Web Desk Published 05 Oct, 2024 12:47pm

Six Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred on Friday night in an exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists in general area of Spinwam, North Waziristan District, the military’s media affairs wing said on Saturday.

“On night 4/5 October 2024, fire exchange took place between the Security Forces and Khwarij in general area Spinwam, North Waziristan District.

Resultantly, six Khawarij were sent to hell due to effective engagement by own troops,“ Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a press release.

12 terrorists killed in North, South Waziristan encounters: ISPR

The ISPR said that during the intense fire exchange, Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Ali Shoukat, 43, who was leading his troops from the front, fought gallantly and embraced shahadat along with his five men.

“Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Khawarji found in the area as Security Forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.”

Mover, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif commended security forces and said that said Pakistan Army has rendered unparalleled sacrifices in the war against terrorism. He said the entire nation pays tribute to the martyrs.

COAS reiterates resolve to comprehensively defeat hostile terrorist nexus: ISPR

He also reaffirmed the determination to eradicate terrorism in all its forms.

LEA conducts a joint intelligence based operation

Meanwhile, in another statement issued today, the ISPR said that Law Enforcement Agencies conducted a joint intelligence based operation in general area Charbagh, Swat District in which two khawarij including Khawarji ring leader Atta Ullah,aka, Mehran were killed.

The press release further said that during the exchange of fire, one khawarji was also apprehended in injured condition.

Khawarji Atta Ullah @ Mehran remained actively involved in numerous terrorists activities in the area including the Improvised Explosive Device blast on a Police Vehicle escorting the convoy of foreign dignitaries in Swat on 22 September 2024,“ the military’s media wing added.

On September 22, a bomb blast killed a police officer and injured at least three others in the security detail of nearly a dozen foreign diplomats in Swat.

At least three police officers were wounded.

ISPR terrorists killed Swat blast spinwam

Comments

200 characters

Six soldiers martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists in North Waziristan

Key indicators showing a positive trajectory: govt

All set to export 0.1m tons of rice to Malaysia: Tarar

PR awards contract of Thar coal mines-Port Qasim rail line

Rebasing of electricity tariffs likely from Jan 1

KE, AGP at odds over ‘subsidy data’ issue

A Hamas leader killed in Israeli strike on north Lebanon

Weekly SPI inflation up 0.44pc

Reinforcement ahead of SCO moot: Military units sent to Islamabad from KP

Dispute arises between FBR, AJ&K

Read more stories