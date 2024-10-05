Six soldiers martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists in North Waziristan

Six Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred on Friday night in an exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists in general area of Spinwam, North Waziristan District, the military’s media affairs wing said on Saturday.

“On night 4/5 October 2024, fire exchange took place between the Security Forces and Khwarij in general area Spinwam, North Waziristan District.

Resultantly, six Khawarij were sent to hell due to effective engagement by own troops,“ Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a press release.

12 terrorists killed in North, South Waziristan encounters: ISPR

The ISPR said that during the intense fire exchange, Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Ali Shoukat, 43, who was leading his troops from the front, fought gallantly and embraced shahadat along with his five men.

“Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Khawarji found in the area as Security Forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.”

Mover, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif commended security forces and said that said Pakistan Army has rendered unparalleled sacrifices in the war against terrorism. He said the entire nation pays tribute to the martyrs.

COAS reiterates resolve to comprehensively defeat hostile terrorist nexus: ISPR

He also reaffirmed the determination to eradicate terrorism in all its forms.

LEA conducts a joint intelligence based operation

Meanwhile, in another statement issued today, the ISPR said that Law Enforcement Agencies conducted a joint intelligence based operation in general area Charbagh, Swat District in which two khawarij including Khawarji ring leader Atta Ullah,aka, Mehran were killed.

The press release further said that during the exchange of fire, one khawarji was also apprehended in injured condition.

Khawarji Atta Ullah @ Mehran remained actively involved in numerous terrorists activities in the area including the Improvised Explosive Device blast on a Police Vehicle escorting the convoy of foreign dignitaries in Swat on 22 September 2024,“ the military’s media wing added.

On September 22, a bomb blast killed a police officer and injured at least three others in the security detail of nearly a dozen foreign diplomats in Swat.

At least three police officers were wounded.