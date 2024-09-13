COAS reiterates resolve to comprehensively defeat hostile terrorist nexus: ISPR

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir reiterated the resolve to comprehensively defeat “hostile terrorist nexus and eliminate activities in illegal spectrum”, the military’s media wing said on Friday.

COAS passed these remarks on his visit to troops in Orakzai District who had participated in the recently conducted counter-terrorism actions in Tirah Valley and surroundings, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

According to ISPR, COAS was given a comprehensive briefing on overall security situation, ongoing intelligence-based counter-terrorism actions and multi-prong measures being undertaken to ensure stability in the merged districts.

In his interaction with officers and troops, COAS appreciated their high morale and readiness to give effective response against all types of threat, ISPR said.

“COAS reiterated the resolve to comprehensively defeat hostile terrorist nexus and eliminate activities in illegal spectrum.”

24-year-old lieutenant succumbs to injuries in Tirah Valley attack: ISPR

Paying tribute to Shuhada and Ghazis of Army, and law enforcement agencies (LEAs), COAS said that the hard-earned peace achieved with nation’s great sacrifice would be maintained at all costs.

“Sacrifice of our martyrs strengthen our resolve to fight with utmost dedication and spirit of sacrifice,” he was quoted as saying.

COAS also lauded the contributions being made by the police and LEAs in KP.

“Pak Army will continue to provide all out support to KPK Police and other LEAs in enabling them to perform their duties in newly merged districts.”

The army chief further emphasised the need of continued capacity building of LEAs.

Zardari condemns attack on security forces in Tirah

He also appreciated the support of local population in assisting security forces, noting that their positive role was essential in sustaining peace in the area.

Earlier upon arrival, COAS laid the wreath at Yadgar e Shuhada and was received by Corps Commander Peshawar.