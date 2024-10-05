All set to export 0.1m tons of rice to Malaysia: Tarar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information, Ataullah Tarar, on Friday, said Pakistan is set to export 100,000 tons of rice to Malaysia as part of the efforts to improve the country’s economy.

The minister highlighted the success of the recent visit of Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to Pakistan.

He emphasised that the visit was highly successful and demonstrated the strong and brotherly relations between Pakistan and Malaysia.

Addressing the media, the minister said that the government has achieved significant success in the realm of foreign police under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

He said both countries advanced their discussions on trade and investment during the visit. He also mentioned that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had extended an invitation to the Malaysian prime minister during the World Economic Forum for this visit.

One of the key developments is the enhancement of Pakistan’s exports of Halal meat and rice to Malaysia.

The information minister noted that Pakistan’s economy is steadily improving, and visits from international leaders will further stabilise it. He emphasised the importance of such visits for boosting Pakistan’s economic prospects.

The minister reiterated that the government is making significant strides in promoting trade, announcing that Pakistan will host the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, with leaders from 12 countries set to visit Pakistan.

Islamabad is being specially prepared for the event, which will showcase Pakistan as an ideal market for global trade. Minister Tarar highlighted that Pakistan’s foreign policy is progressing successfully and that every nation is speaking positively about the country.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s efforts on the international stage, particularly, at the United Nations, were praised by Minister Tarar. He mentioned that the prime minister effectively presented Pakistan’s stance on Palestine and Kashmir, gaining commendation from even the opposition.

Minister Tarar added that Pakistan continues to suffer from the adverse effects of climate change, a topic the prime minister raised globally.

Additionally, the issue of terrorism was also brought to the world’s attention by the prime minister.

Minister Tarar credited the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme for strengthening Pakistan’s economy, noting that both the IMF and the World Bank had praised Pakistan’s economic progress.

He added that the increasing number of taxpayers (filers) will have a positive impact on the economy.

The information minister further praised the performance of Pakistan’s stock market, stating that Bloomberg had acknowledged its growth. He said the government remains committed to creating ease for the public, with exports increasing and the trade deficit decreasing. The minister added that global recognition of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s performance is widespread, and inflation has dropped to 6.9 per cent.

Minister Tarar criticised the opposition for their protests at the beginning of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), particularly, referencing the sit-in organised by PTI’s founding leader.

He said that hosting the SCO summit is a significant honour for Pakistan, and protests at such times send a negative message to the world. The minister urged opposition members to project a positive image of Pakistan and to voice their grievances on the parliament floor rather than on the streets. He advised Ali Amin Gandapur to focus on reducing transport fares in Peshawar instead of protesting.

