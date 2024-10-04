AGL 38.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.39%)
AIRLINK 135.00 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (0.93%)
BOP 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
DCL 7.59 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.47%)
DFML 44.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.16%)
DGKC 77.40 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (2.73%)
FCCL 26.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.9%)
FFBL 52.97 Increased By ▲ 3.27 (6.58%)
FFL 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
HUBC 123.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 9.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.91%)
KEL 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.36%)
KOSM 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.69%)
MLCF 33.70 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.32%)
NBP 58.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.76%)
OGDC 149.95 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.25%)
PAEL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.8%)
PIBTL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.27%)
PPL 111.65 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (2.24%)
PRL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.29%)
PTC 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.28%)
SEARL 56.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.63%)
TELE 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
TOMCL 35.15 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.42%)
TPLP 7.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 14.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.43%)
TRG 46.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-3.47%)
UNITY 26.08 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.27%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
BR100 8,735 Increased By 125.5 (1.46%)
BR30 26,256 Increased By 208.9 (0.8%)
KSE100 82,722 Increased By 754.8 (0.92%)
KSE30 26,382 Increased By 306.9 (1.18%)
Oct 04, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-10-04

Pakistan and Malaysia sign four key MoUs

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 04 Oct, 2024 06:46am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, witnessed the signing of four significant MoUs between Pakistan and the Malaysian business community in Islamabad.

Fauji Meat Limited and NSK signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) for a profit-sharing partnership in the distribution, wholesale, and retail of meat. Gobi VC Investment Fund committed $300,000 to Qistbazar and announced plans to raise a $50 million fund to support Pakistani startups.

Malaysian PM arrives in Pakistan on three-day official visit

SNA Equity invested $5 million in Gamalux Pakistan, with a total investment goal of $15 million by 2026. Additionally, Pakistan and Malaysia’s Business Councils signed an MoU to enhance cooperation in halal trade.

These agreements mark a step towards strengthening trade and business relations between the two countries.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Jam Kamal business community Pakistan and Malaysia Commerce Minister MoUs signed

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan and Malaysia sign four key MoUs

IPPs talks status remains under wraps

Rs45bn TSG for defence services cleared: ECC approves increase in retail price of ARV

Provident Funds: Profit rate fixed at 13.97pc per annum

Generation tariff: KE requests Nepra to declare pending determination

Pakistan, Malaysia express resolve to enhance ties in diverse fields

PTI assails verdict

Kremlin talks: TAPI gas, trade & road transport pact top the agenda

Constitutional amendment: Three bar bodies announce ‘resistance’

World Bank official, FBR chief discuss FBR transformation plan

Read more stories