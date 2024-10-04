Pakistan and Malaysia sign four key MoUs

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, witnessed the signing of four significant MoUs between Pakistan and the Malaysian business community in Islamabad.

Fauji Meat Limited and NSK signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) for a profit-sharing partnership in the distribution, wholesale, and retail of meat. Gobi VC Investment Fund committed $300,000 to Qistbazar and announced plans to raise a $50 million fund to support Pakistani startups.

Malaysian PM arrives in Pakistan on three-day official visit

SNA Equity invested $5 million in Gamalux Pakistan, with a total investment goal of $15 million by 2026. Additionally, Pakistan and Malaysia’s Business Councils signed an MoU to enhance cooperation in halal trade.

These agreements mark a step towards strengthening trade and business relations between the two countries.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024