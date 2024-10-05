AGL 38.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.57%)
US rallies partners to tackle drug-resistant typhoid outbreak in Sindh

Published 05 Oct, 2024

KARACHI: To address the urgent threat of extensively drug-resistant (XDR) typhoid in Sindh Province, the United States convened a meeting of key stakeholders in Karachi on October 2-3 to develop a coordinated response to the public health crisis.

Participants examined how the disease is affecting Sindh, discussed the most important actions needed, and prioritized those that could quickly and effectively control the outbreak based on what is practical, affordable, and most effective.

Ten key actions were identified as highest priority to implement to control XDR typhoid in Sindh, including implementing guidelines for the responsible use of antibiotics, restricting sales of antibiotics without a prescription, ensuring clean drinking water at all levels, and developing a provincial XDR typhoid response plan to guide policy at all administrative levels.

Typhoid fever: NIH bars diagnostic labs from conducting uncertified tests

The meeting stakeholders also created a multidisciplinary technical working group to guide the province’s future actions on typhoid control. The group will convene in early 2025 to develop strategies and policies to implement the key actions identified at this week’s meeting.

Meeting attendees included Dr Elizabeth Davlantes, Deputy Branch Chief for Waterborne Disease Prevention Branch, US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC); Dr. Muhammad Afzal, Global Health Security and Epidemiology Advisor, CDC Pakistan Country Office; Muhammad Faheem, Health Security Partners; as well as representatives of the Directorate General of Health Services; Government of Sindh; municipal water and sewer authorities; Pakistan Medical Association; and Aga Khan University. Observers from the National Institute of Health-Islamabad, the World Health Organisation, UNICEF, and the Flemming Fund also participated.

Sindh US Health Public health health crisis typhoid cases XDR typhoid typhoid

