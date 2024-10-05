PTI always opposes national development: minister

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that PTI is a terrorist party with no connection to politics.

She emphasized that this disruptive group always opposes national development. “The prisoner from Adiala jail seeks chaos, destruction, and to cause bloodshed,” she added and asserted that Imran Khan does not support Pakistan's development and prosperity in any form. Whenever the country makes progress, this disruptive party tries to obstruct it.”

She mentioned that Ali Amin Gandapur attempted to storm Islamabad with cranes, lifters, government resources, and employees. She questioned whether political struggles involve such machinery. Gandapur came not for a political show, but to create unrest. Bokhari reported that Punjab remained completely peaceful, and the people rejected the disruptive group entirely.

She queried why the machinery brought for the assault on Islamabad was not used for the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

She assured that anyone violating the law in Punjab will face strict consequences. Protecting citizens' lives and property is the government's responsibility.

She noted that an SCO meeting is set to take place in Pakistan, and “Fitna Group” attempting to sabotage it. Pakistan is re-establishing its ties with the international community, while those who seek to isolate Pakistan are resorting to the same tactics.

