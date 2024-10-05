NA body concerned about ‘irregularities’ in MDCAT

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on National Health Services and Regulations has raised serious concerns over the reported irregularities in the Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT) recently conducted by the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) countrywide.

The committee meeting which was held here on Friday under the chairmanship of Dr. Mahesh Kumar Malani, convened to address a range of concerns regarding the recent MDCAT examinations, expressing serious displeasure over the reported paper leaks, unfair practices and the expressive stress placed on students due to the ongoing examination irregularities, directed the Health Ministry and PMDC to address the issues at the earliest.

The committee was informed that there was no defined percentage or eligibility criteria required to appear in the MDCAT examination, which contradicts the widespread belief that a 65 percent threshold existed. This revelation alarmed the committee members, as the absence of clear eligibility standards undermines the integrity of the test and creates confusion for students and educational institutions.

The committee members recommended that the policy must be revised and taken seriously to ensure transparency and fairness in the admissions process in future.

