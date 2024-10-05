AGL 38.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.57%)
Opinion Print 2024-10-05

‘Reckless Amendments?’

Published 05 Oct, 2024 06:43am

This is apropos letters to the Editor headlined “Reckless Amendment” by this writer carried by the newspaper on Tuesday, Thursday and yesterday. Retrospective changes to election laws, as seen in Pakistan, can be perceived as attempts to manipulate the political landscape for short-term gains.

Such practices can have long-term detrimental effects on democratic institutions, as they create an environment where electoral outcomes can be influenced by those in power, rather than reflecting the will of the people.

In established democracies, any attempt to alter election laws retroactively would likely face strong resistance from the judiciary, civil society, and opposition parties, as it would be seen as undermining democratic principles.

The use of retrospective amendments to influence election outcomes and related processes, as observed in Pakistan, contrasts sharply with established democratic practices that prioritize legal certainty, fairness, and respect for the democratic process.

To maintain the integrity of elections and democratic governance, it is crucial that any amendments to election laws be applied prospectively, ensuring that the rules in place at the time of the election remain the guiding framework for all subsequent actions.

Qamar Bashir

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

