Partly Facetious: Biden backpedals

“So Biden, now unambiguously a lame-duck president, said the US is in discussions with Israel on potential strikes on Iranian oil facilities and added we don’t allow Israel, we advise Israel and then added I think that would be a little……”

“Little what?”

“He didn’t complete the sentence, so your guess is as good as mine – some say he was going to say that would be a little too much, others say he was going to say it would be a little I guess too little….”

“Or perhaps he would have said a little sable, but would never have said inadvisable.”

“Don’t be facetious, but there is danger brewing as the possibility of an even wider war is rising - Russia has warned Israel, and according to some influential US sources on YouTube, Putin refused Netanyahu’s call…”

“US and Israel are not the only nuclear powers in the equation now, Russia has the bomb and Iran is just weeks away from getting a nuclear bomb; and even if Israel destroys the Iranian nuclear facility, there is no doubt that Iran has the capability to make a bomb again.”

“Let me say this: Nuclear powers must avert those confrontations which bring an adversary to a choice of either a humiliating retreat or a nuclear war. To adopt that kind of course in the nuclear age would be evidence only of the bankruptcy of our policy—or of a collective death-wish for the world.”

“Makes sense, but this does not seem to reflect the prevailing mindset.”

“Excuse me, but I was quoting from J F Kennedy’s speech when he was US president. He and Khrushchev negotiated an agreement that de-escalated conflict that had risen after the then Soviet Union parked Soviet nuclear missiles in Cuba – a placement that the US did not legitimately want in its backyard.”

“But isn’t Ukraine in the Russian backyard and the US insistence on extending NATO to Ukraine…”

“Yeah, yeah but don’t forget Kennedy was assassinated.”

“So?”

“So perhaps a deep state, if you will, exists as much in the US as it does in Russia and Europe…”

“As it does in Pakistan?”

“It isn’t power that talks to power, it is the deep state that talks with power to minions.”

“Hmmm scary that.”

