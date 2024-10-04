AGL 39.28 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.29%)
AIRLINK 145.70 Increased By ▲ 10.70 (7.93%)
BOP 5.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
DCL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.45%)
DFML 44.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.56%)
DGKC 77.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 26.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.57%)
FFBL 52.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.83%)
FFL 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.05%)
HUBC 122.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.77%)
HUMNL 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
KEL 3.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 8.16 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.99%)
MLCF 33.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.15%)
NBP 58.66 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.29%)
OGDC 153.20 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (2.17%)
PAEL 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.23%)
PIBTL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.85%)
PPL 118.50 Increased By ▲ 6.85 (6.14%)
PRL 24.34 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.84%)
PTC 11.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.57%)
SEARL 56.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.83%)
TELE 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
TOMCL 34.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.65%)
TPLP 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TREET 14.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
TRG 46.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.15%)
UNITY 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.27%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 8,775 Increased By 40 (0.46%)
BR30 26,541 Increased By 284.6 (1.08%)
KSE100 83,172 Increased By 449.8 (0.54%)
KSE30 26,558 Increased By 175.8 (0.67%)
Oct 04, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian rupee to hold near all-time low on foreign outflows, oil worries

Reuters Published 04 Oct, 2024 10:38am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee is likely to remain anchored near a lifetime low on Friday, hit by concerns over the deluge of foreign money being pulled out of domestic equities and a jump in oil prices due to the Middle East conflict.

The 1-month non-deliverable forward indicated that the rupee will open at 83.97-83.98 to the US dollar, compared with 83.9675 in the previous session and within a whisker of the 83.9850 lifetime low hit a month ago.

“For sure, (the dollar/rupee pair) would have opened well past 84 looking at oil, the well-bid dollar and the extent of selling (by foreigners in equities).

“However, that is unlikely to happen,” a currency trader at a bank said. The “biggest thing” that the Reserve Bank of India has done is dampened how rupee reacts overall to news flow, specially at levels which are considered critical, he said.

Indian rupee to ignore dovish Fed minutes; bias on downside

Brent crude soared 5% on Thursday to extend its weekly advance on worries over supplies due to the Middle East conflict.

President Joe Biden said on Thursday the US was discussing strikes on Iran’s oil facilities in retaliation to Tehran’s missile attack on Israel.

Markets are beginning to price in the likelihood of supply disruptions in the Middle East, which accounts for about a third of world supply, ANZ Bank said in a note.

Indian rupee

Comments

200 characters

Indian rupee to hold near all-time low on foreign outflows, oil worries

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

PTI protest: PIA says all domestic, international flights operational today

IPPs talks status remains under wraps

KSE-100 crosses 83k for first time on banking, oil & gas sector rally

Internet loadshedding?: users report disruption in WhatsApp services on mobile broadband in Pakistan

Air Link CEO confirms company has imported 2 units of Xiaomi SU7, but talk of assembly plant premature

Oil prices little changed as Middle East conflict, ample supply outlook weigh

COAS Munir, Malaysian PM Ibrahim discuss regional security, defence cooperation

Provident Funds: Profit rate fixed at 13.97pc per annum

Rs45bn TSG for defence services cleared: ECC approves increase in retail price of ARV

Read more stories