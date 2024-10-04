AGL 38.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.39%)
Markets Print 2024-10-04

Nepal signs power export deal with BD, India

AFP Published 04 Oct, 2024 06:46am

KATHMANDU: Nepal signed an agreement with Bangladesh on Thursday to export 40 megawatts of hydroelectricity annually via India as the Himalayan nation seeks to tap into its snow-fed rivers to power its economy. Nepal currently has installed capacity of more than 3,200 megawatts from over 150 projects, with over 200 more projects under construction.

“We are moving from the bilateral power trade to a trilateral framework, opening avenues for sub-regional and regional cooperation in the energy sector,” Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) chief Kul Man Ghising said at a signing ceremony.

India Bangladesh Nepal hydroelectricity Nepal Electricity Authority power export power trade

