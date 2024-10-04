AGL 38.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.39%)
Pakistan Print 2024-10-04

PPP to participate in JI’s protest against Israel: Bilawal

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 04 Oct, 2024 06:46am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Thursday accepted an invitation by Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman to participate in Gaza million march scheduled for October 07.

The Jamaat-e-Islami delegation, led by Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, including Liaqat Baloch and others met Bilawal at his residence.

Talking to media after the meeting, both Bilawal and Rehman condemned Israel’s actions in Gaza and Lebanon, calling it state terrorism.

The JI chief emphasised the need for Pakistan’s rulers to focus on the situation in Gaza, announcing countrywide protests on October 7. He called for unity despite political differences, urging support for Palestine.

Bilawal echoed similar sentiments, stating that although political parties have their differences, they must stand united on this issue.

He assured the JI that the PPP would support the Gaza march, conveying a message of solidarity with the people of Gaza and Lebanon.

Bilawal said that the entire world remained indifferent to the martyrdom of women and children in Palestine.

“The political leadership was martyred in Iran. Israel does not regard human rights and is violating them with impunity. The war imposed by Israel in Palestine and Lebanon is inching towards Iran,” he added.

Israel is on a campaign to usurp Palestinian and Muslim lands for its agenda of creating a “Greater Israel”, he said, adding the PPP stands firm with Muslims all over the world.

Bilawal, while accepting the invitation for the march for Palestine, said that the PPP workers will fully participate in this march.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Pakistan Israel PPP Lebanon Palestine Gaza Bilawal Bhutto JI Hafiz Naeemur Rehman JI protests Gaza protest

