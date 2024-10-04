AGL 38.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.39%)
AIRLINK 135.00 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (0.93%)
BOP 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
DCL 7.59 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.47%)
DFML 44.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.16%)
DGKC 77.40 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (2.73%)
FCCL 26.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.9%)
FFBL 52.97 Increased By ▲ 3.27 (6.58%)
FFL 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
HUBC 123.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 9.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.91%)
KEL 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.36%)
KOSM 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.69%)
MLCF 33.70 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.32%)
NBP 58.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.76%)
OGDC 149.95 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.25%)
PAEL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.8%)
PIBTL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.27%)
PPL 111.65 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (2.24%)
PRL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.29%)
PTC 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.28%)
SEARL 56.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.63%)
TELE 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
TOMCL 35.15 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.42%)
TPLP 7.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 14.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.43%)
TRG 46.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-3.47%)
UNITY 26.08 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.27%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
BR100 8,735 Increased By 125.5 (1.46%)
BR30 26,256 Increased By 208.9 (0.8%)
KSE100 82,722 Increased By 754.8 (0.92%)
KSE30 26,382 Increased By 306.9 (1.18%)
Oct 04, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-10-04

Gold slips as hopes for bigger US rate cut dim

Reuters Published 04 Oct, 2024 07:33am

NEW YORK: Gold prices fell on Thursday as US economic data tempered expectations of an aggressive rate cut in November, while investors awaited the upcoming payrolls report for more clarity on the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy easing plans.

Spot gold was down 0.5% at $2,645.38 per ounce by 1125 GMT, after hitting a record high of $2,685.42 last week. US gold futures shed 0.2% to $2,665.70.

US private payrolls increased more than expected in September, evidence that labor market conditions were not deteriorating, according to data on Wednesday.

Richmond Federal Reserve President Thomas Barkin said the fight to return inflation to the central bank’s 2% target may take longer than expected and limit how much rates can be cut. Bets of a 50-basis-point rate cut in November fell to 34% from 49% last week, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Meanwhile, Israel bombed Beirut on Thursday after its forces suffered their deadliest day on the Lebanese front in a year of clashes with Iran-backed Hezbollah. The strike comes a day after Iran fired more than 180 ballistic missiles at Israel.

“While there was some safe-haven buying following the announcement of the Iranian attack, the possibility that (US) rate cuts might not be as aggressive as anticipated likely limited the gains and continue to do so,” said Zain Vawda, market analyst at MarketPulse by OANDA. Non-yielding bullion is a preferred investment amid a low-interest rate environment as well as during times of geopolitical unrest. Market focus is now on the US non-farm payrolls report on Friday.

“A weak data print or uptick in unemployment could extend the upper end of the range for gold toward $2,700.

It will all depend on how weak the data is and its impact on rate cut expectations,” said Vawda. Spot silver fell 1.3% to $31.46, platinum dropped 1.7% to $985.25 and palladium slipped 2.2% to $991.79.

Gold US gold Global Gold prices gold spot rate Pakistan gold rate

Comments

200 characters

Gold slips as hopes for bigger US rate cut dim

IPPs talks status remains under wraps

Rs45bn TSG for defence services cleared: ECC approves increase in retail price of ARV

Provident Funds: Profit rate fixed at 13.97pc per annum

Generation tariff: KE requests Nepra to declare pending determination

Pakistan, Malaysia express resolve to enhance ties in diverse fields

PTI assails verdict

Kremlin talks: TAPI gas, trade & road transport pact top the agenda

Constitutional amendment: Three bar bodies announce ‘resistance’

World Bank official, FBR chief discuss FBR transformation plan

Pakistan and Malaysia sign four key MoUs

Read more stories