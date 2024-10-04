AGL 38.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.39%)
M-6 Project: NA body highlights critical infrastructure delays

Nuzhat Nazar Published 04 Oct, 2024 08:08am

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Standing Committee on Communications on Thursday highlighted critical infrastructure delays, and demanded action on M-6 Project.

The committee was chaired by MNA Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani, to address key infrastructure projects, with a particular focus on the M-6 motorway.

The committee expressed dissatisfaction with the current status of the project and the inadequate budget allocation in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2024-25.

The M-6 project, crucial for socio-economic development, has faced significant delays due to insufficient funding.

Despite the Ministry of Communications prioritising the project, only PKR 50 million was allocated against the PKR 82 billion requested. The committee has summoned senior officials, including the Secretary Planning and Chief Secretary Sindh, to the next session to explain the lack of progress and ensure timely inclusion in the PSDP.

Concerns were raised over the mismatch between requested and allocated budgets for M-6, with the ministry confirming it had sought PKR 624 billion but only received PKR 161 billion.

The committees urged the completion of key projects rather than starting multiple new ones with limited funding.

The meeting also addressed other critical infrastructure projects, including the Hazara Motorway, Zhob Bypass, and Karachi-Khuzdar dualisation, with the ministry directed to provide progress updates. Additionally, the committee called for action on the northern bypass of Karachi, stressing the urgent need for dualisation due to heavy traffic.

A substandard 20-kilometer stretch on the Thatta-Kinjhar Road, costing PKR 350 million, came under scrutiny, with an inquiry into the poor construction, ordered. Legal action against the responsible contractor is under consideration, with a report expected within one month.

The committee also discussed the preservation of the historic New Baran Bridge and the construction of the Shahdadkot Bypass on M-8, demanding updates in the next meeting.

Senior officers from the Ministry of Communications and its attached departments attended the session alongside several committee members.

