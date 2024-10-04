AGL 38.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.39%)
Pakistan Print 2024-10-04

PN&MC President: FIA directed complete probe of fake degree case

Recorder Report Published 04 Oct, 2024 06:46am

ISLAMABAD: A parliamentary body, on Thursday, directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to complete the investigation of the fake degree case of the president of the Pakistan Nursing and Midwifery Council (PN&MC) and submit a report before it.

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Interior which met with MNA Raja Khurram Shahzad Nawaz in the chair directed to complete the probe of the fake degree case of the PN&MC president.

The FIA officers briefed the committee on the progress on the investigation.

The FIA director also briefed the meeting regarding issues related to the human smuggling network uncovered by the agency.

The committee was informed that the FIA had conducted searches and gathered information from all its offices, but no such cases related to the agenda were found, he said.

The parliamentary body discussed Pakistan Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2024, and decided to defer the bill till the next meeting.

The Pakistan Coast Guard (Amendment) Bill, 2024 (Section 14A), another government bill, was also presented and deferred to the next meeting. .

The deputy commissioner (DC) of Islamabad briefed the committee on the imposition of heavy fines on unregistered vehicles.

The committee decided to invite representatives of the Motorcar Dealers Association to the next meeting to address their concerns and grievances.

The DC also briefed the meeting on the preparation of the records of rights for 52 revenue estates located on the boundary line between Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

It was informed that 13 partial mauzas have been received by the ICT Administration, while the revenue record of 11 partial revenue estates of ICT has been handed over to the Rawalpindi Administration.

MNAs including Muhammad Hanif Abbasi, Chaudhary Naseer Ahmed Abbas,Nosheen Iftikhar, Malik Shakir Bashir Awan, Syed Rafiullah,Sardar Nabeel Ahmed Gabool, Abdul Qadir Patel, Khawaja Izharul Hassan, Muhammad IjazulHaq, M Mohammad Jamal Ahsan Khan, Nisar Ahmed, Sahibzada Muhammad Hamid Raza, Muhammad Arshid Sahi, and senior officers from the Ministry of Interior also attended the meeting.

