Senator Vawda steps up criticism of PTI founder

ISLAMABAD: Senator Faisal Vawda criticised Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Amin Gandapur, referring to him as a “tool in a broader agenda.”

During a press conference, Vawda blamed PTI leader Imran Khan for endangering the lives of innocent people by calling the protest.

Vawda claimed that the PTI leader is playing a dangerous game for political power especially, when he has seen the country is getting back on track.

The senator said that Pakistan is progressing, current account deficit has gotten better, record remittance has come, exports are going up and investment is coming in the country.

Vawda also drew attention to the influx of foreign investors and dignitaries visiting Pakistan, expressing disappointment that these significant developments were being largely overlooked by the government and media.

He urged both entities to focus more on showcasing the positive strides Pakistan is making on the international stage, which could foster confidence and attract further investment.

Vawda voiced apprehension over what he described as PTI’s efforts to stir unrest, accusing the party of deliberately seeking to incite conflict and violence through its protest campaigns.

He claimed that the party was aiming to provoke violence for political advantage, even suggesting that they were now pushing for casualties.

The senator also criticised Imran Khan, accusing him of being distracted by the country’s improving economic conditions while making speeches about freedom and liberation.

He urged Khan to “liberate himself from mental slavery” before addressing such topics.

He expressed concerns over the rising trend of intimidation and coercion in the political arena, urging for an end to such practices.

He emphasised the need for political leaders to engage in more meaningful and responsible dialogue, prioritising the nation’s progress over divisive tactics.

He also said that government should be creating a narrative that highlights Pakistan’s potential and called on all political stakeholders to act in the nation’s best interest.

