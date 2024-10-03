AGL 38.55 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (4.1%)
AIRLINK 133.75 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (1.53%)
BOP 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
DCL 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.98%)
DFML 45.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-4.05%)
DGKC 75.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.32%)
FCCL 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.89%)
FFBL 49.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.26%)
FFL 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.04%)
HUBC 123.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-3.05%)
HUMNL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.86%)
KEL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
KOSM 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.21%)
MLCF 33.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.01%)
NBP 58.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.24%)
OGDC 148.10 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (1.61%)
PAEL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.16%)
PIBTL 5.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 109.20 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.83%)
PRL 23.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.29%)
PTC 11.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
SEARL 57.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.45%)
TELE 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.54%)
TOMCL 34.32 Decreased By ▼ -3.63 (-9.57%)
TPLP 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.08%)
TREET 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.4%)
TRG 47.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.28%)
UNITY 25.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.4%)
BR100 8,610 Increased By 10.3 (0.12%)
BR30 26,047 Decreased By -100 (-0.38%)
KSE100 81,967 Increased By 162.4 (0.2%)
KSE30 26,075 Increased By 64 (0.25%)
Markets Print 2024-10-03

Japanese rubber futures climb on weaker yen, firmer oil

Reuters Published 03 Oct, 2024 06:31am

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures rose on Wednesday, supported by a weaker yen and stronger oil prices. The Osaka Exchange (OSE) rubber contract for March delivery closed up 0.8 yen, or 0.19%, at 412.9 yen ($2.87) per kg.

The yen traded 0.14% weaker at 143.78 yen per dollar. A weaker currency makes yen-denominated assets more affordable to overseas buyers.

Oil prices jumped by over a dollar on rising concerns that Middle East tensions could escalate, potentially disrupting crude output from the region, after Iran’s biggest-ever military blow against Israel. Natural rubber often takes direction from oil prices as it competes for market share with synthetic rubber, which is made from crude oil.

The Shanghai Futures Exchange is closed from Oct. 1-7 for China’s National Day holiday. Trading will resume on Tuesday, Oct. 8. China hasn’t retaliated against US tariff hikes on Chinese imports, including electric vehicles (EVs), partly because of continued dialogue between the world’s two largest economies, US Treasury’s top economic diplomat said. China’s commerce ministry said it has asked the World Trade Organization (WTO) to rule on Canada’s steep tariffs on Chinese EVs and steel and aluminium products.

Automobile sales could influence the intensity of manufacturing, which involves using rubber-made tyres.

The price of Thailand’s benchmark export-grade smoked rubber sheet (RSS3) and block rubber were down 1.56% and 0.74%, to stand at 91.46 bah ($2.81) and 67.23 baht ($2.07), respectively.

Top rubber producer Thailand’s meteorological agency warned of heavy to very heavy rains from Oct. 1-7, leading to flash floods. The front-month rubber contract on Singapore Exchange’s SICOM platform for November delivery last traded at 213.3 US cents per kg, up 0.1%.

