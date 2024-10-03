SCO Summit: Tarar visits CDA HQs to review preparations

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information Attaullah Tarar and Chairman of Prime Minister’s Youth Programme Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan visited the CDA headquarters on Wednesday to review preparations for the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit.

CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa briefed the officials on Islamabad’s beautification plans, VIP route enhancements, and security measures.

The meeting highlighted efforts to enhance the city’s aesthetic appeal, including landscaping, renovation of the Jinnah Convention Centre, and hospitality arrangements for international delegations.

The information minister emphasised the significance of the SCO summit in projecting Pakistan’s positive image globally.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024