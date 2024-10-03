AGL 38.55 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (4.1%)
Pakistan Print 2024-10-03

Six top BLA terrorists killed in Harnai operation

NNI Published 03 Oct, 2024 06:31am

QUETTA: Security forces personnel have killed six top terrorists belonging to banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) during a major intelligence-based operation in Harnai area of Balochistan.

According to sources, security forces successfully conducted the intelligence-based joint operation against BLA hideouts on September 12, 2024 in Harnai region of Balochistan.

According to reliable sources in BLA, as a result of the operation, six important terrorists of BLA were gunned down in the operation.

The slain terrorists were identified as Shafu Samalani alias Tadin, Sarmad Khan alias Dasteen, Muhammad Gul Murri alias Wahid Baloch, Ghulam Qadir Murri alias Anjeer Baloch, Ubaid Baloch alias Fida and Taj Muhammad alias Babul, the sources added.

Sources said that all the killed terrorists were involved in direct attacks on security forces and innocent people.

Defence experts declared the killing of six BLA terrorists is a major success of the security forces, saying the death of these terrorists is a big blow to the BLA.

Experts said the success of the security forces against the terrorists shows that the back of the terrorists has been broken. They said the brave people of Balochistan have rejected the terrorists wearing the cloak of so-called freedom.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi paid rich tribute to the security forces for the successful intelligence-based operation against the banned BLA in Harnai.

In his message, the Interior Minister said that the security forces once again carried out a successful operation and killed six terrorists. “I congratulate the security forces for foiling the nefarious intentions of the terrorists by conducting a successful operation,” Mohsin Naqvi said.

He said the security forces brought the terrorists to a terrible end by taking timely action and “we salute the bravery of the security forces.”

Mohsin Naqvi said that the nation is proud of the professional skills of the brave men of the security forces.

The Interior Minister said that terrorists and facilitators are the burden of the earth and with the support of the nation we will wipe out the terrorists from this earth and the entire nation is with the security forces to crush the terrorists.

Mohsin Naqvi said that “we will go to the last extent for peace in Balochistan.”

