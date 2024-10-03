AGL 38.55 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (4.1%)
Planning, Development & Special Initiatives: Senate body concerned over formation of Policy Board

Recorder Report Published 03 Oct, 2024 06:31am

ISLAMABAD: Senate Standing Committee on Planning, Development and Special Initiatives expressed serious concern over Policy Board constituted under the ministry.

Senator Quratulain Marri chaired the meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Planning, Development and Special Initiatives held on Wednesday at the Parliament House.

The Senate Committee was briefed on the current status of the Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway M-6.

Officials from the Ministry of Communications stated that the project was taken up in the Joint Working Group and that the Chinese showed interest in the project.

It will be discussed in the upcoming Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) meeting expected in the next few months. The government aims to include the project in CPEC.

Senator Marri expressed serious reservations about the “Policy Board” constituted under the ministry.

She termed the Board a “High-Powered Board” and stated that it was established on the arbitrary basis.

The chairperson committee reiterated that there should be a proper selection criterion for nominations at this Board.

The secretary for the Ministry of Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives informed that the project was established to guide the ministry on important issues and that the nominations were made from various sections of society.

The committee recommended that the ministry may make proper Rules/SOPs for conduct and governance of the Policy Board.

In attendance were senators, Attaur Rehman, Shahadat Awan, Jam Saifullah Khan, Secretary for Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Awais Manzur Sumra, Additional Secretary for Ministry of PD&SI Kamran Rehman Khan, and other senior officials from concerned departments.

