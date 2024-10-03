AGL 38.55 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (4.1%)
2024-10-03

Govt promoting mechanization in agri sector: Minister

Zahid Baig Published 03 Oct, 2024 06:47am

LAHORE: The Punjab government is working on an ambitious programme for promoting mechanization in the agricultural sector for boosting agricultural production as well as addressing environmental concerns.

Under this initiative, the provincial government will provide substantial subsidies on agricultural machinery including 26,000 implements, 5,000 super seeders, 2,000 rice straw shredders and 9,500 tractors with horsepower ranging from 50 to 85.

Agriculture and Livestock Minister Punjab Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani disclosed this during a recent meeting with Major General Shahid Nazir, Director General of the Land Information Management System (LIMS) at the Agriculture House in Lahore. They discussed a collaborative effort between the Punjab government and LIMS aimed at enhancing agricultural prosperity in line with the Chief Minister’s vision.

Secretary of Agriculture Iftikhar Ali Sahoo mentioned that LIMS and the Punjab government will operate on a profit-free model to facilitate loans for importing agricultural machinery. The first phase of this initiative will establish agricultural centres at the district level.

Major General Shahid Nazir elaborated on LIMS’s mission, which includes transforming uncultivated and barren lands into arable land, with 0.3 million acres already being developed. LIMS aims to provide rental agricultural machinery services to small farmers and is registering farmers to better address their immediate agricultural challenges.

The plan also includes the establishment of agricultural malls that will offer a range of services such as seeds, fertilizers, pesticides, and rental equipment through partnerships with 16 private companies. This initiative aims to reduce farmers' production costs and promote smart farming practices. Additionally, training programs for farmers and marketing platforms will be set up to further support the agricultural community.

