AGL 38.55 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (4.1%)
AIRLINK 133.75 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (1.53%)
BOP 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
DCL 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.98%)
DFML 45.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-4.05%)
DGKC 75.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.32%)
FCCL 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.89%)
FFBL 49.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.26%)
FFL 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.04%)
HUBC 123.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-3.05%)
HUMNL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.86%)
KEL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
KOSM 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.21%)
MLCF 33.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.01%)
NBP 58.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.24%)
OGDC 148.10 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (1.61%)
PAEL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.16%)
PIBTL 5.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 109.20 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.83%)
PRL 23.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.29%)
PTC 11.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
SEARL 57.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.45%)
TELE 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.54%)
TOMCL 34.32 Decreased By ▼ -3.63 (-9.57%)
TPLP 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.08%)
TREET 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.4%)
TRG 47.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.28%)
UNITY 25.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.4%)
BR100 8,610 Increased By 10.3 (0.12%)
BR30 26,047 Decreased By -100 (-0.38%)
KSE100 81,967 Increased By 162.4 (0.2%)
KSE30 26,075 Increased By 64 (0.25%)
Oct 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2024-10-03

Bibi gets the war he wanted

Shahab Jafry Published October 3, 2024 Updated October 3, 2024 07:27am

I said and I said, even sneaked it into editorials where the editor has the last say, that Iran would most definitely retaliate even as experts and analysts loaded the local and international press with sobering assessments that the ayatollahs would not “fall into Israel’s trap of an all-out war”.

I said it when Donald Trump ordered the assassination of Iran’s General Suleimani in Baghdad in 2020 and after Benjamin Netanyahu greenlighted the bombing of the Iranian embassy in Damascus, effectively Iranian soil, in April – each time popular opinion leaning in favour of Tehran realising its limitations and exercising restraint.

Years of following and occasionally covering the Middle East have taught me an important lesson about Iran’s hardline clergy that rules against the wishes of the majority.

For better or worse – and you’ll find roots of this argument in Robert Fisk’s coverage of the Iran-Iraq war of the 80s – it specialises not only in enforcing strict, slavish compliance to its regime, but also in biting the bullet and going all-in when it’s lines are crossed; even if the endgame is assured self-destruction, the kind of defiant martyrdom so celebrated by the Shi’a.

So, Khomeini’s Iran had no qualms about sacrificing 200,000 men and women (70 per day according to some counts) in the war with Iraq, Saddam’s number one policy priority when Washington armed and prepped him after his takeover in Baghdad. Khameini’s Republic, too, never blinked in the years and decades of sanctions, instead carved out new alliances, actively aided the resistance in Palestine and Lebanon, and Syria during the civil war, and paid back in kind whenever push came to shove.

Yet even as my heart sank as I read about Hasan Nasrallah’s assassination, I feared Iran would take the gambit and make Bibi Netanyahu a very happy man.

For, Iranian ballistic missiles running into the Iron Dome over Tel Aviv assured US participation, and a wider war is now inevitable. The Jewish state has once again used war, especially its latest campaign in Lebanon, to compound its mythical military might with stunning intelligence successes that are the stuff of legend in the world of espionage.

It hijacked international supply chains to booby trap Hezbollah’s preferred communication technology, developed sources deep in Iran’s Revolutionary Guard and Hezbollah’s top leadership, killed Ismail Haniyeh in the heart of Tehran, levelled seven-story buildings to deliver its bunker busters to Nasrallah’s precise secret location, and provoked Iran into open conflict.

The ayatollahs have been forced to deliver Netanyahu his top war aim on a plate, and with a cherry on top. Now the war will expand, which means he’ll stay in office and avoid the corruption case hanging over his head. And the US will be dragged into the fight, which means Uncle Sam will not just give Israel the bombs it drops on Palestinians and Lebanese citizens but also take direct part in the pounding.

Market spasms following Iran’s retaliation gave a taste of what is to come. Safe haven trading into the dollar, gold and US Treasuries, a 25pc spike in VIX in one session, Wall Street’s fear gauge, and a 5pc jump in Brent – reviving oil’s role as the Middle East’s risk indicator – show how quickly risk premium will return to the market in case of a wider conflict, especially if Iran shuts down the Strait of Hormuz.

The moment we have all been dreading since Israel unfolded its disproportionate response to October 7 seems to have come. The Israeli leadership has realised that the north will never be repopulated till Hezbollah is eliminated to the last man, and that will never happen till Iran is also neutralised once and for all.

But it will take the American war machine to have a chance of bringing the curtain down on the theocratic regime of Iran’s ayatollahs. It is putting this piece of the puzzle in place that’s been Netanyahu’s chief war aim for a year, not return of refugees or residents of the Galilee.

Yet even if all this is achieved, it will not be without consequences. Israel’s next move will show the level of US backing; so everybody, like the markets, waits and watches.

The world has sleepwalked into two world wars and the currents and cross currents of today carry eerie echoes of the weeks and months leading up to at least one of them. And the war clouds descending on the Middle East since last year are the thickest and darkest they’ve been in a long, long time.

Iran has taken the bait, and Bibi has got the war he wanted. All that’s left is for the US to show its cards.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Shahab Jafry

Donald Trump Israel Syria US Benjamin Netanyahu Iran Lebanon Palestine Hezbollah Hassan Nasrallah

Comments

200 characters

Bibi gets the war he wanted

Q1 exports surge 14.11pc to $7.875bn YoY

FBR begins implementation of transformation plan

Advised by World Bank, foreign consultant: Govt all set to overhaul PPRA Rules

Protected consumers to get power subsidy via e-vouchers

Conventional to Islamic mode: SBP sets new bank branch conversion criteria

IRSA projects 19pc water shortage for Kharif

Hearing held by CCP on M&A case: Wateen and Jazz advance their arguments

NPBs: encashment, conversion, redemption date extended

Formation of bench: SC rejects objections raised by counsel for IK

Bilawal says tabling amendments after 25th will be difficult

Read more stories