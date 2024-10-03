Selection of Bilal as new APMIA chairman hailed

ISLAMABAD: The mining industry Tuesday welcomed selection of Muhammad Bilal Khan Mohmand as new Chairman of All Pakistan Marble Industries Association (APMIA).

According to an announcement of the mining industry on Tuesday, the entire mining industry fraternity celebrated election of new Chairman APMIA. “! Your visionary leadership, impeccable integrity, and unwavering commitment to the growth of our industry have earned you this esteemed position”, industry appreciated.

The industry is optimistic that under guidance of new Chairman APMIA, the industry looks forward to enhanced industry collaboration, increased trade opportunities, innovative solutions for sustainable growth.

APMIA’s future shines brighter with his expertise and the industry pledge its wholehearted support in his endeavours, the industry concluded.

