Nawaz’s departure to London ‘deferred’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) President and former three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif has decided to postpone his departure for London for medical check-up. Sources revealed that Nawaz Sharif’s departure is deferred as the incumbent government is likely to introduce much-awaited constitutional amendments package in the parliament next week.

As soon as these constitutional amendments will be passed by the parliament, he will depart for London immediately.

Sources further revealed that Nawaz’s departure for London was apparently linked with the passage of these constitutional amendments from the parliament.