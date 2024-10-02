British forces ‘played their part’ in defending Israel: UK minister

LONDON: UK armed forces “played their part in attempts to prevent further escalation” as Iran fired a barrage of missiles at Israel late Tuesday, British Defence Secretary John Healey said.

Britain has a major military base in Cyprus and UK fighter jets were involved in supporting Israel during Tuesday night’s attack, British media reported.

The UK performed a similar role in April, when Iran last attacked Israel with missiles and drones, with reports then that Royal Air Force (RAF) jets helped to shoot down some of the drones.

In a statement late Tuesday, Healey condemned Iran’s latest actions.

“British forces have this evening played their part in attempts to prevent further escalation in the Middle East,” he added.

“I want to thank all British personnel involved in the operation for their courage and professionalism.

Israel presses on with military presence in Lebanon after Iran attack

“The UK stands fully behind Israel’s right to defend its country and its people against threats.”

Healey was on Wednesday set to visit Cyprus to meet UK troops who are also preparing for the possibility of evacuating British citizens from Lebanon.

The UK government has chartered a plane which is due to fly its citizens out of Lebanon on Wednesday.