AGL 37.80 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.08%)
AIRLINK 134.20 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (1.87%)
BOP 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.78%)
CNERGY 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
DCL 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.72%)
DFML 45.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-3.48%)
DGKC 75.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.24%)
FCCL 27.41 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.93%)
FFBL 49.86 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
FFL 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.97%)
HUBC 124.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.70 (-2.9%)
HUMNL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.37%)
KEL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.78%)
KOSM 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.75%)
MLCF 33.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.89%)
NBP 59.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.77%)
OGDC 146.90 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (0.79%)
PAEL 24.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.89%)
PIBTL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.22%)
PPL 108.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.32%)
PRL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.63%)
PTC 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.84%)
SEARL 57.80 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.5%)
TELE 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
TOMCL 33.84 Decreased By ▼ -4.11 (-10.83%)
TPLP 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
TREET 14.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.91%)
TRG 48.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.74%)
UNITY 25.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.4%)
BR100 8,611 Increased By 11.4 (0.13%)
BR30 26,044 Decreased By -103.1 (-0.39%)
KSE100 81,921 Increased By 116.8 (0.14%)
KSE30 26,048 Increased By 36.4 (0.14%)
Oct 02, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

British forces ‘played their part’ in defending Israel: UK minister

AFP Published 02 Oct, 2024 02:08pm

LONDON: UK armed forces “played their part in attempts to prevent further escalation” as Iran fired a barrage of missiles at Israel late Tuesday, British Defence Secretary John Healey said.

Britain has a major military base in Cyprus and UK fighter jets were involved in supporting Israel during Tuesday night’s attack, British media reported.

The UK performed a similar role in April, when Iran last attacked Israel with missiles and drones, with reports then that Royal Air Force (RAF) jets helped to shoot down some of the drones.

In a statement late Tuesday, Healey condemned Iran’s latest actions.

“British forces have this evening played their part in attempts to prevent further escalation in the Middle East,” he added.

“I want to thank all British personnel involved in the operation for their courage and professionalism.

Israel presses on with military presence in Lebanon after Iran attack

“The UK stands fully behind Israel’s right to defend its country and its people against threats.”

Healey was on Wednesday set to visit Cyprus to meet UK troops who are also preparing for the possibility of evacuating British citizens from Lebanon.

The UK government has chartered a plane which is due to fly its citizens out of Lebanon on Wednesday.

Iran Lebanon Gaza Hamas Israeli military Israel Gaza war Hezbollah and Israel John Healey Iran Revolutionary Guard Corps UK fighter jets British Defence Secretary

Comments

200 characters

British forces ‘played their part’ in defending Israel: UK minister

Israel presses on with military presence in Lebanon after Iran attack

Iran says attack on Israel is over as fears grow of wider conflict

Oil prices jump more than 2% as Middle East tensions escalate

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

T-Bill buyback to boost lending to private sector: SBP governor

Sale of petroleum products jumps 20% in September amid higher demand

Saudi says oil may drop to $50 if OPEC+ members flout output curbs, WSJ reports

Sugar export to Afghanistan: Banks directed to ensure 100pc advance payment

Purchasing property, car: Non-tax filers to face restriction: Aurangzeb

Etisalat: govt contemplating finding middle ground to resolve payment issue

Read more stories