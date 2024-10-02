AGL 38.70 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (4.51%)
Japan PM Ishiba expressed desire to strengthen US alliance in first call with Biden

Reuters Published 02 Oct, 2024 11:42am

TOKYO: Japan’s new Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said on Wednesday he wanted to strengthen his nation’s alliance with the United States in his first call with President Joe Biden.

Ishiba said he didn’t discuss the Status of Forces Agreement (SOFA), which sets out the legal status of US bases and military personnel in Japan, during his call with Biden.

Iran says attack on Israel is over as fears grow of wider conflict

Ishiba said he strongly condemned Iran’s missile attacks against Israel and wanted to make efforts to avoid further escalation in the Middle East.

