World Print 2024-10-02

IIOJK votes in final round of regional polls

AFP Published 02 Oct, 2024 06:19am

OCCUPIED BARAMULLA: Illegally Indian-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) was voting Tuesday in the third and final round of polls to elect its first government since the insurgency-wracked territory was brought under New Delhi’s direct control.

Hindu-nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government cancelled IIOJK’s partial autonomy in 2019, a sudden decision accompanied by mass arrests and a months-long communication blackout.

More than half a million Indian troops are stationed around IIOJK and Tuesday’s vote saw a heavy security presence, with rifle-toting soldiers seen guarding polling stations in Baramulla district.

A high unemployment rate and anger at the 2019 changes have animated campaigning, and local parties have promised to fight for the restoration of IIOJK’s autonomy.

