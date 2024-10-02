SIEHS-1122 partners with Siha Health & Wellness

KARACHI: Sindh Integrated Emergency and Health Services (SIEHS) and Siha Health & Wellness announced a strategic partnership aimed at enhancing healthcare delivery across Pakistan. By merging SIEHS’s trusted emergency medical services with Siha’s holistic, cashless OPD solution, the collaboration is set to provide efficient, comprehensive care that meets the evolving needs of communities.

Siha Health & Wellness offers a streamlined, cashless outpatient service designed to deliver accessible primary care, while SIEHS has a proven track record of reliable emergency response services. Together, the organizations are committed to ensuring that every individual, regardless of location, receives the care they need.

